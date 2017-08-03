Heavy rains over Metro Manila, parts of PH on Thursday–Pagasa

THE southwest monsoon affecting the country is forecast to bring heavy rains over parts of the country, including Metro Manila on Thursday, according to the state weather bureau.

The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) said that aside from Metro Manila, cloudy skies with light to moderate rains and gusty winds would also be experienced over the regions of Visayas, Ilocos, Cordillera, Central Luzon, Calabarzon, Mimaropa, Bicol, Caraga, Northern Mindanao, Davao and Zamboanga Peninsula.

Pagasa said the rest of the country would experience partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers and thunderstorms.

Meanwhile, moderate to occasionally strong winds will blow from southwest over northern and western section of Luzon, the agency added.

The coastal waters along these areas will be moderate to occasionally rough, said Pagasa. ELSHAMAE ROBLES