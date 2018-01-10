Heavy snowfall strands 13,000 tourists in Swiss Alps

ZERMATT, Switzerland: Heavy snowfall has cut off many villages and resorts across the Alps, trapping some 13,000 tourists at Zermatt, one of Switzerland’s most popular ski stations, officials said on Tuesday. Helicopters spent two hours airlifting some of those stranded to nearby villages, while others remained stuck in the resort for a second day running after snow blocked road and rail links. In the Pyrenees, a skier was killed and another injured after avalanches in Aragnouet on the slopes of Pique Poque mountain, according to local police. In the French Alps, a slight break in the weather meant rescuers could begin looking for a British skier who went missing on Sunday in the resort of Tignes, police said. “The persons in charge are working with high pressure,” a statement said on Zermatt’s official website as tourists and locals bedded in for another night in the resort.

AFP