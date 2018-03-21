Heavy traffic expected as EDSA to undergo repairs

THE Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) on Tuesday advised motorists and commuters to make necessary adjustments to their trips as portions of Epifanio de los Santos Avenue (EDSA) will undergo reblocking and repair works for the rest of the summer weekends.

Jojo Garcia, acting MMDA general manager, said private contractors of the Department of Public Works and Highways would begin the series of road works starting this weekend, March 23 to 26 up to June 1 to 4, 2018.

“Areas covered by the repairs are the stretch of Aurora Boulevard to P. Tuazon on the southbound side and Nepa Q-Mart to Kamuning area on the northbound side,” said Garcia.

Based on agreed schedule, road repairs will only be done from Friday, 11 p.m. up to Monday, 5 a.m.

According to Garcia, the concrete reblocking will be done at one lane per every segment, so that EDSA will remain passable.

However, the motorists should expect traffic slowdown because of the closure of some lanes

Based on MMDA records, about 300,000 vehicles pass through EDSA daily.

The MMDA gave its clearance to repair works on badly damaged portions of EDSA given the low volume of vehicles in the metropolis during the school break.

Motorists are encouraged to use “Mabuhay Lanes” and other alternative routes to avoid being caught in traffic.

“We always tell the public that any kind of obstruction will cause traffic on EDSA. This early we want the public to know about this road repair and maintenance work so they can plan their trips ahead,” said Garcia.

He also said clearing operations to remove illegally parked vehicles would continue, to provide alternative roads to motorists.