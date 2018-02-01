Hedcor 70MW plant in Ilocos Sur UP for AMS certification

ILOCOS SUR: The 70 megawatt (MW) Bakun AC Hydro run-of-river hydropower plant in Alilem town in this province passed the asset management system (AMS) audit and was recommended for AMS certification or ISO (International Organization for Standardization) 55001.

Tüv-Süd, an internationally accredited body based in Germany, conducted the audit on Bakun AC Hydro, which is operated by Hedcor business unit Luzon Hydro Corp.

Rolando Pacquiao, Hedcor vice president for operations, said the certification reflects the company’s commitment in sustaining the efficiency and reliability of its facilities in providing clean and renewable energy.

“Through this new ISO certification, we can assure our stakeholders that our plants are efficient and reliable. It is a testament to Hedcor’s pursuit of being a world-class company,” Pacquiao said.

He said Tüv-Süd noted zero non-conformance or deviation and validated that Bakun AC Hydro’s systems, processes, and operations comply with the relevant codes, requirements, regulations, and standards.

According to Tüv-Süd, this underscores the plant’s operator Luzon Hydro’s integrated and effective management systems for assets, which enable the company to deliver on its commitments to its stakeholders in a sustainable manner.

Pacquiao said the ISO 55001 certification is in addition to Bakun AC Hydro’s certifications for Quality Management System (ISO 9001), Environmental Management System (ISO 14001), Occupational Health and Safety (OHSAS 18001), and Information Security Management System (ISO 27001).

Hedcor is a wholly-owned subsidiary of AboitizPower, which specializes in generating renewable energy from run-of-river hydropower systems. It currently operates 22 hydropower plants and supplies the country with 185 MW of clean and renewable energy.

AboitizPower is the holding company for the Aboitiz Group’s investments in power generation, distribution, and retail electricity services.