Hedcor Bukidnon’s electromechanical works 50% complete – AboitizPower

ABOITIZPOWER Corp. (AboitizPower), through its renewable energy subsidiary Hedcor Bukidnon, Inc., reported on Thursday that Andritz Hydro is halfway through with the installation of four Francis-type turbines for the 25.4-megawatt (MW) Manolo Fortich Hydropower Plant 2.

The Manolo Fortich Hydropower Plant 1 will have a combination of Francis-type and Pelton-type turbines, with two units each type, and will generate 43.4-MW of renewable energy.

Global electro-mechanical systems and services provider Andritz was awarded a 15-million euro ($16.85 million, P838 million) contract to complete the electromechanical works of Hedcor’s newest two power plants.

Hedcor’s hydro project is enough to provide clean energy to approximately 70,000 households on the island of Mindanao.

“Aside from installing the electromechanical equipment, Andritz ensures quality control of the entire hydro system such as analysis, target points, alignment, and ensures the hydro plant will soon generate power, efficiently,” Hedcor vice-president for operations Rolando Pacquiao said.

Pacquiao added that the commissioning of the project is expected within the fourth quarter of this year.

Meanwhile, Hedcor Bukidnon recorded 2.9 million man-hours with no lost-time incidents within the workplace, as of this writing.

Hedcor specializes in generating renewable energy from run-of-river hydropower systems. It currently manages and operates 22 hydropower plants and supplies the country with 185 MW of clean and renewable energy. With almost 40 years of experience, Hedcor is the leading run-of-river developer in the country.

AboitizPower is the holding company for the Aboitiz Group’s investments in power generation, distribution, and retail electricity services. It also owns distribution utilities that operate in high-growth areas in Luzon, Visayas, and Mindanao, including the second and third largest private utilities in the country.

with ANGELICA BALLESTEROS