Heed not temptations of the world – Duterte

President Rodrigo Duterte on Monday called on Filipinos not to heed the temptations of the world as the country pauses to remember its dead.

In his message for the observance of All Saints’ Day and All Souls’ Day, the President said the two events serve as a reminder that “even though all things come to pass, our deeds will outlast our mortal lives.”

“No amount of success, power, or position can ever compensate for the greed and corruption of human character. Truly, Christ was right in asking the question: ‘For what does it profit a man to gain the whole world yet forfeit his own soul?’” Duterte said.

The President urged Filipinos, particularly the government workers, to be “true servant-leaders” and work not for themselves, but for the future generations.

“I therefore ask my fellow workers in government and the entire Filipino people to heed not the temptations of temporal world. Let us, rather, answer the call to be true servant-leaders; let us accumulate riches, not for ourselves, but for future generations and for the life that comes after,” he said.

Duterte also called on the people to continue the agenda for genuine change.

“I hope that we cherish with fondness, love, and gratitude the spiritual inheritance left by our ancestors and loved ones on their special day. May the nation receive the blessings of God as we exalt and emulate the holy men and women whose lives have inspired generations,” he added.

Like most Filipinos, Duterte will also spend some time on November 1 to commemorate his dearly departed.

The President is set to visit the grave of his parents on Tuesday, according to Special Assistant to the President Christopher Go.

Duterte’s parents, Vicente and Soledad Duterte, are buried in Wireless Cemetery, one of the oldest cemeteries in Davao City.