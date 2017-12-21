Heirs, administrators slapped with tax raps

The Bureau of Internal Revenue (BIR) on Thursday filed a criminal complaint with the Department of Justice against the heirs of Vivian Nubla Sy, namely, Edward Dee Sy, Stephanie Ellen Nubla Sy, Mark Jonathan Nubla Sy, Karla Angela Nubla Sy and Tracy Nubla Sy, in their capacity as administrators of the estate of Vivian Nubla Sy for willful attempt to evade or defeat tax for taxable year 2007 and failure to file estate tax return and pay estate tax due for the same taxable year, all in violation of Sections 254 and 255 of the National Internal Revenue Code of 1997, as amended (Tax Code).

Preliminary investigation conducted by the BIR showed that Vivian Nubla Sy was married to Edward Dee Sy.

Stephnanie Ellen Nubla Sy, Mark Jonathan Nubla Sy, Karla Angela Nubla Sy and Tracy Nubla Sy are their children.

On December 19. 2007, Mrs. Sy died intestate and left several pieces of property, including a condominium unit in the Twin Towers Ayala Avenue, Makati City, valued at P24 million and shares of stocks with the Philippine Bank of Communications (PBCom), valued at P52,523,680 based on the quoted price of P55.00 per share or a total of 954,976 shares proximate to the date of her death.

The PBCom shares of stocks are listed with the Philippine Stock Exchange, Inc. and, as such, the bank is required to submit the Top 100 stockholders as prepared by its stock transfer agent.

A copy of a Disclosure Letter issued by PBCom dated October 14, 2011 listed Mrs. Sy in the Top 100 Common Stockholders.

A subsequent Disclosure Letter dated April 16, 2012, however, no longer included her in the list.

Worse, according to a statement, she no longer owns any common shares of stocks in the PBCom.

On account of the disappearance of the subject stocks, the BIR requested a copy of the Deed of Contract evidencing the sale or transfer of PBCom shares of stocks from Ralph Nubla Jr., Zenaida P. Nubla and Vivian Nubla to ISM Communications Corporation.

PBCom’s stock transfer agent replied they have not received a copy of the Deed or Contract of the sale or transfer of the subject PBCom shares.

The BIR gathered data from the Securities and Exchange Commission on the number of shares of stocks owned by Mrs. Sy as a stockholder of the PBCom at the time of her death.

During the investigation, it discovered that there was no estate tax return filed by the heirs of Mrs. Sy for taxable year 2007.

Under the Tax Code and upon her death, the executor/administrator of her estate or any of her legal heir/s is required to file with the BIR a notice of her death and an estate tax return and to pay the corresponding tax due.

Since no administrator was appointed for her estate, the heirs were therefore deemed administrators of her estate.

It was ascertained by investigators that neither notice of death nor estate tax return was filed and the tax due paid by the heirs, in violation of provisions of the Tax Code.

For their failure to file the requisite estate tax return, the heirs avoided payment of P40,527,102.40 in estate tax, inclusive of surcharge and interest.