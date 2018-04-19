Helicopters hold live-fire drills in southeast China

BEIJING: Chinese combat helicopters conducted live-fire drills with missiles off the country’s southeast coast, state media said on Thursday, without confirming whether the exercises took place in the sensitive Taiwan Strait. The People’s Liberation Army (PLA) exercise took place on Wednesday and involved various types of helicopters that tested “all-weather operational capability of the air force at sea,” the official Xinhua news agency said. State broadcaster CCTV showed footage of helicopters firing missiles at distant objects in the water. The reports did not say exactly where the exercises took place, but they occurred on the same day that China conducted live-fire drills in the Taiwan Strait. Beijing had announced the Taiwan Strait drills last week, further ramping up tensions following stark warnings against any independence moves by the self-ruled island, which China sees as its sovereign territory.

AFP