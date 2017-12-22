He’ll love these

Guys can be pretty easy to give gifts too, unless they’re the excessively picky kind. However, a selection of these cool pieces will definitely make any guy’s smile go from ear-to-ear when they tear open the gift wrappers.

When on a strict budget, go for a bottle of essential oils and some perfume: always a timeless and useful gift to give.

For the fashion-conscious metrosexual, spring for a button-down with graphic patterns, usable for both work and play. Accessories are also a safe bet, especially when dealing with someone with their own personal style. Go for neutral caps and watches that will blend well with any outfit, casual or otherwise.

As always, gadgets are always a great gift to give, especially for the most special people in your life. The latest smartphone should be your go-to, but a spankin’ mirrorless camera can be a choice, particularly if the giftee has a serious case of wanderlust.

THE PRODUCTS

1. Simoy ng Haraya “Ambon” Eau de Cologne

2. Fujifilm X-T10

3. Gingerbread man cookie from Marriott Hotel Manila

4. Zara printed shirt

5. Zara cologne

6. iPhone 8 Plus

7. Daniel Wellington watch

8. Oxygen “Run-DMC” cap