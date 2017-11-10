Hello Talitha Maria Luna-Sotto



Pauleen Luna-Sotto and daughter Talitha FROM PAULEEN SOTTO’S INSTAGRAM ACCOUNT

“TALITHA Maria Luna-Sotto,” writes new mom Pauleen Luna on her Instagram account @pauleenlunasotto.

On Thursday, three days after giving birth to her first child with husband Vic Sotto, the actress-host treated her 1.8-million followers on the social media platform to a picture of the newborn who seemed oblivious to all the excitement as she slept peacefully in her mother’s arms.

“Thank you for all your prayers!” Luna also wrote.

As of posting time, the photo has garnered almost 156,000 likes and more than 2,700 congratulatory messages.

While hosting his noontime show “Eat Bulaga” on Monday, Sotto confirmed that his wife of almost two years gave birth to their firstborn.

Sotto, 63, and Luna, 28, got married on January 30, 2016. They confirmed their engagement on September 2015 after three years of being in a relationship. CHRISTINA ALPAD