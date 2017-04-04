Helpful hints to prevent flu

It’s never convenient to be sick with the flu, but preventing it can be. Here are four helpful tips to help keep the family safe from flu so everyone can focus on important life events.

Get annual flu shot. It’s the most effective way to help prevent the spread of influenza. The flu shot is available every day with no appointment needed. The pharmacy can also be a one-stop shop for over-the-counter cold and flu remedies, multivitamins and anti-bacterial cleaning products.

The earlier, the better. It is recommended that everyone who is eligible and at least six months old get a flu shot as soon as the vaccine becomes available, since it can take up to two weeks for the flu vaccine to build immunity.

Take a sick day. While it may seem obvious, nearly two in three employed people would still go to work even if they were feeling ill with flu-like symptoms. It’s important to understand the preliminary symptoms of the flu and, if experienced, better to stay home.

Other preventative measures. Places like countertops and desks are covered with germs. Wipe down and disinfect frequently touched surfaces and carry hand sanitizer. Wash hands frequently with soap and warm water for at least 20 seconds and avoid touching face. Cover cough or sneeze with a tissue to prevent the spread of more germs.

