Helping others by being a cut above the rest

A renowned brand of hairbrushes has used its influence and expertise for years to help underprivileged communities around the world.

This year, Denman reaches out to the Philippines and partnered up with the Hair Aid Organization to offer free haircut training programs to low-income individuals and poverty-stricken families in Quezon City.

Multi-awarded stylist Caterina di Biase led the efforts this year and took her team of volunteer stylists to the heart of the largest city in the metro.

“I’ve traveled to all parts of the world, but with every new place, I discover a new challenge and a sense of fulfillment,” said the three-time Australian Hairdresser of the Year awardee.

“Working with Hair Aid has given me such a sense of purpose. It’s a privilege to work with such a generous organization that aims to uplift lives through the artistry of hair,” she added.

Hair Aid is an Australian non-profit organization that sends teams of hair stylists to communities to teach street families hair cutting skills. They work with the less fortunate so that the latter can learn livelihood skills and earn money to feed, clothe and house themselves and their children.

Held twice a year, these free hair-cutting workshops take in around 30 to 50 individuals who are then trained for five whole days.

Hair Aid teachers, on the hand, are seasoned stylists from all over the world.

“For many us, we cherish the opportunity to serve others, because it’s invigorating and inspiring, knowing that you can change a life just by sharing your gifts. We often tell our students, you can do anything if you put your mind to it. All you need to do is practice, practice, practice!” she averred.

“I encourage teachers and volunteers to share your time and skills. As a hair stylist, you must venture out of your comfort zone and continue to grow your knowledge. Fashion never stops, and hair is fashion,” the stylist ended.

For more information about Denman, visit www.denmanbrush.com. For Hair Aid Organization, visit www.hairaid.org.au.