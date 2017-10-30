Helterbrand retires after 17 seasons with Ginebra

End of the road for the Fast and the Furious.

Advertisements

Team governor Alfrancis Chua of back-to-back Governors’ Cup champion Barangay Ginebra San Miguel confirmed that veteran playmaker Jayjay Helterbrand has decided to retire after 17 years in the Philippine Basketball Association (PBA).

“Actually, I talked to him (Helterbrand) and he already made a decision to retire and return to America because he wanted to see his family and relatives there. He said he will comeback here but I don’t know when,” Chua told The Manila Times in a phone interview on Monday after Helterbrand’s announcement on CNN Philippines.

“We have a plan for him, but he insisted to go first to the US,” he added.

Chua praised the 41-year-old player for his huge contribution to the Ginebra franchise, which made him the team’s direct hire in 2000.

A year later, Helterbrand teamed up with incoming rookie Mark Caguioa forming the popular “Fast and the Furious” backcourt tandem in the pro league.

“Jayjay played really well when I was coaching Ginebra in 2013. He was one of the reasons why we made it to the finals. They said Jayjay became younger so we extended his contract for two more years during 2013 season because of the way he plays,” said Chua.

Luigi Trillo and Alaska swept Chua and Ginebra in the 2013 Commissioner’s Cup finals.

It was the time of Tim Cone when the Gin Kings ended an eight-year title drought, winning the 2016 Governors’ Cup against Meralco. They repeated this season against the same rivals.

Helterbrand announced his retirement in a morning show of CNN Philippines on Monday.

Helterbrand won six PBA crowns and was named Most Valuable Player in 2009. He was named MVP in the 2006-2007 Philippine Cup Finals and was also a seven-time All-Star.