Henderson leads Feng by one at LPGA opener

MIAMI: Canada’s Brooke Henderson completed a level par 73 on Saturday (Sunday in Manila) to seize a one-stroke lead over China’s top-ranked Feng Shanshan when darkness halted the second round of the Bahamas LPGA Classic.

The season-opening event, shortened to 54 holes after brisk winds played havoc Friday, will attempt for a third day to finish the second round and make the cut Sunday before trying to complete round three also.

Henderson, who began round two with a bogey on Friday before high winds stopped play, made three bogeys and four birdies on Saturday. She birdied all three par-5 holes on the back nine, following with bogeys on two of them before making the last at 18.

That was enough to leave her on five-under 141 for 36 holes and one stroke ahead of Feng, who finished nine holes of her second round Saturday after the planned resumption was delayed almost four hours by high winds.

“Coming out today I wanted to make that par putt I had left on two and try to get my round turned around a little bit,” said Henderson. “There were a couple of bogeys I would like to take back but having four birdies is really good.”

Feng began off the 10th tee, made a bogey at the par-5 11th but answered with a birdie at the par-3 12th and another at 18 to claim second place alone with the front nine yet to finish.

A pack of five players were two strokes off the pace at three-under, including Americans Ryann O’Toole and Danielle Kang in the clubhouse on 143, compatriot Lexi Thompson with 10 holes to complete, Spanish rookie Luna Sobron Galmes also with 10 holes remaining and Taiwan’s Hsu Wei-Ling with the back nine still ahead of her.

Kang, last year’s Women’s PGA Championship winner, also posted a 73 Saturday.

“It’s definitely playing tougher,” Kang said. “Those little mistakes come into play when it’s those type of conditions. It was fun, though. I like this kind of weather.”

AFP