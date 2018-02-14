Henrik, Denmark’s prince, dies

STOCKHOLM: Denmark’s Prince Henrik, the French-born husband of Queen Margrethe II, has died at the age 83, after a half-century struggle to win the hearts of Danes that only succeeded in his later years.

The prince passed away on Tuesday (Wednesday in Manila) night surrounded by his wife and their two sons, the palace said.

Henrik was hospitalized for a lung infection and a benign lung tumor in late January, and returned home to Fredensborg Castle on Tuesday “to spend his last days”, the palace said.

He was diagnosed with dementia in September 2017.

With a jovial face framed by understated glasses, the prince had a reputation as a bon vivant who enjoyed cooking, poetry and wine.

But his frequent outbursts of anger and flamboyant style, in a country that values humility and discretion, long irritated the Danish people.

The prince moved to Denmark in 1967 ahead of his June wedding to the then-crown princess, but he found it hard being relegated to a supporting role.

Disappointed that his royal title of prince was never changed to king when his wife became queen in 1972, Henrik spoke out often in the media about his frustration, which did little to endear him to his subjects.

Instead, Danes found him arrogant and hungry for recognition.

Shortly after retiring from public service in 2016, he announced he would no longer use the title “Prince Consort,” asking to be known as “Prince Henrik.”

In 2017, he revealed that he did not want to be buried next to his wife because he was never made her equal.

Though his decision broke with the tradition of burying royal spouses together in Roskilde Cathedral west of Copenhagen, the queen accepted it, the palace said.

Born Henri Marie Jean Andre de Laborde de Monpezat on June 11, 1934 in Talence, near Bordeaux, the future Danish prince spent much of his youth in Vietnam, then a part of Indochina, where his father was a businessman.

After finishing secondary school, he studied Vietnamese and Chinese, law and political science in Paris, before completing his French military service with the infantry in Algeria from 1959 to 1962.

He went on to become a diplomat, and met Margrethe—who was then crown princess— while he was stationed in London.

Upon marrying Margrethe, he changed his name to Henrik, converted from Catholicism to Protestantism and renounced his French citizenship to become a Dane.

By the time Margrethe acceded to the throne in 1972, the couple had two young children: Prince Frederik, born in 1968, and Joakim, born in 1969.

Teased for his French accent, and unable to understand why protocol required him to remain in his wife’s shadow, Henrik never really found his place in Denmark.

“A lot of people think I’m a loser until I prove them wrong,” he once told the media.

It wasn’t until 1997 that he stood in for his wife at a public engagement for the first time, during a visit to Greenland.

“People are just used to considering Prince Henrik as . . . a little dog that follows behind and gets a sugar cube once in a while,” he said.

In 2002, he made headlines around the world when he fled to his chateau in southern France to “reflect on life,” complaining that he didn’t receive enough respect in Denmark.

AFP