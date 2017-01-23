Hepatology Society gala kicks off 2017 anti-hepatitis B campaign

The Hepatology Society of the Philippines (HSP), the only recognized professional liver society in the country, launched its annual anti-Hepatitis B campaign with a gala benefit event on Thursday at The Atrium and Courtyard of Enderun Colleges.

Billed as ”The B Aware” program, this year’s edition of the campaign against Hepatitis B is a fundraising and awareness initiative of the organization against the dreaded killer, which continues to be a major public health problem affecting millions of Filipinos.

HSP president Dr. Ian Cua explained the organization is at the forefront in the advocacy and formulation of national health policies on liver health and disease treatment and control.

Cua said, “there is a very urgent need to heighten awareness among our people on the serious threats and dangers posed by Hepatitis B, because most of those who have been afflicted by this killer disease were unaware of their illness until they sought medical treatment.”

In addition, Cua said people afflicted with Hepatitis B suffer discrimination

Through the “B Aware” program Cua said the HSP aims to educate the general public by bringing into light the risk factors, health consequences, treatment, and prevention of Hepatitis B through various communications initiatives using online, print and broadcast media, outdoor advertising and special events.