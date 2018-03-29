HERE COMES THE (STYLISH) BRIDE

Rosa Clará 2018

Rosa Clará entered the bridal sector in Spain some 20 years ago, opening her first wedding gown shop in Barcelona. She offered innovative designs created from the highest quality fabrics to a growing market niche that didn’t fancy the products on sale at the time.

Her fresh spin on bridal wear turned, not only heads, but mindsets of how women wanted to look on their special day and soon, franchised Rosa Clará shops sprang up throughout the Iberian peninsula, followed by the rest of the world.

The company reinforced its position and influence on the market, partnering with haut couture designers of the stature of Christian Lacroix, Karl Lagerfeld and Zuhair Murad to make and sell their wedding collections worldwide.

This decision, along with Rosa Clará’s powerful brand image — reinforced by its role in opening Barcelona Bridal Week, one of the world’s most prestigious bridal wear shows — boosted the group’s stature in the industry.

The next challenge lay in providing brides and their guests with even more services. In 2007, the Rosa Clará Cocktail collection, matched with stylish accessories, was launched, pleasing countless customers.

Today, Rosa Clará has three centres in Spain — the new corporate head office on Calle Quatre Camins in Barcelona, the former head office and current logistics and production centre in Hospitalet de Llobregat and the multi-purpose facility in Sant Just Desvern, featuring the showroom for new collections unveiled to representatives of the over 3,500 outlets in 86 countries who visit each year. In the Americas, Rosa Clara has offices in New Jersey, Mexico and Brazil.

