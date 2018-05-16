Wednesday, May 16, 2018
    Here’s to beautiful beginnings

    They say beginnings are beautiful. It may be signalled by a sunrise on the horizon. It exudes a feeling of newness at the break of dawn and the beginning of hope once darkness is replaced by light.

    Tagaytay Highlands has become the home of happy ever afters and future generations with its themed residences and world-class services wrapped in the cool weather and splendid views of nature.

    Such is the feeling at Tagaytay Highlands, where beginnings can mean a place to create new memories. Here, a new investment is defined by a home where happy ever afters and future generations begin.

    Themed residential communities have become witnesses to these different beginnings. Wrapped in the year-round cool weather and breathtaking views of nature, residents continue to discover a lifestyle at the peak.

    Perfect mornings


    Nob Hill is envisioned to be a commune of modern architectural themed homes set against picturesque vistas of the mountains. Homes are set on 300 20 700 square-meter lots of verdant sloping hills and surrounded by lush landscapes

    Wake up to the rejuvenating scenery of the lush environs. Welcome the sun settling perfectly above stunning picturesque terrains overlooking the verdant mountains of The Highlands, the Canlubang Valley, and Laguna de Bay.

    Foster vibrant family ties at Nob Hill

    Tailor-made for the urbane, Nob Hill is the perfect place to unwind and foster vibrant family ties amidst an innovative and holistic lifestyle at the heart of nature. Designed for both work and play, exclusive amenities at the central park are enveloped in lush trees and flora.

    Welcome new adventures

    Satisfy your leisurely pursuits at Vireya—Tagaytay Highlands’ first tropical community where points of interest can be found in each residential block. Unwind with family and friends at the Pavana, a pavilion with swimming pool, or Ammanya Massage Point and spend serene afternoons with nature at the Treehouse or pocket parks. Several jogging paths also surround various residential zones for an active and fit lifestyle.

    Holistic indulgence

    Vireya is the only tropical resort community in Tagaytay Highlands where Bali-inspired homes on 250 to 562 square-meter lots can be built using elements of wood and wide glass stones

    Inspired by the radiance of nature that surrounds it, Horizon Terraces offers a holistic indulgence like no other. This residential mix of Asian-contemporary garden villas and suites is surrounded by the community’s very own central park—where laid-back moments or active adventures can be found within a hectare of lush, verdant setting.

    Tagaytay Highlands is the premier mountain resort development of the SM Group in Tagaytay. Nestled among the highest elevations of the city, it is a leisure destination that speaks of exclusivity and luxury, where stunning nature views and a breezy, cool climate come together to redefine relaxation. For more information, visitwww.tagaytayhighlands.com

