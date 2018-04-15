Hernandez, Arcangel share PPS MVP honors

Osward Hernandez upended top seed Jolo Basa in a thrilling duel, 6-4, 7-5, to snare the boys’ 18-and-under crown while Zia Arcangel ruled the girls’ premier side in the Palawan Pawnshop-Palawan Express Pera Padala Legazpi leg regional tournament at Lignon and DPWH Tennis Club in Albay over the weekend.

The second seeded Hernandez actually struggled in the early going of the Group 2 tournament, needing an extra set to frustrate Francis Ibones in the second round then the Camalig, Albay ace disposed of Kevin Madrin in two before subduing Basa, who dropped just three games on his way to the finals.

Arcangel, on the other hand, downed Monica Fortuna twice, posting a 6-4, 6-2 victory in the 16-U finals and a 6-0, 6-1 romp in the 18-U championship to share the MVP honors with Hernandez in the week-long event sponsored by Palawan Pawnshop through president/CEO Bobby Castro.

Iriga’s Marcel Correa matched Arcangel two-title feat as he bagged the 10-unisex title and the boys’ 12-U plum while Ligao City’s JC Gonzales took the boys’ 14-U crown and Marlo Correa annexed the boys’ 16-U trophy in the event backed by Asiatraders Corp., distributor of Slazenger/Dunlop as official ball.

France Madrid from Tabaco also racked up two victories, beating Angel Saunar twice, 6-4, 6-2, in the girls’ 12-U finals before escaping with a 7-5, 6-4 decision in the 14-U championship.

Marcel Correa also trampled Keyin Oliva twice, 4-2, 4-2, for the 10-U diadem and 6-0, 6-3, in the 12-U finals; Gonzales pulled off a tough 6-3, 5-7, 11-9 decision over Marlo Correa, who got back at his tormentor, 6-2, 6-3, to in the 16-U championship of the event sanctioned by the United Tennis Philippines, made up of PPS-PEPP, Cebuana Lhuillier, Wilson, Toby’s, Dunlop, Slazenger and B-Meg.

Meanwhile, the PPS-PEPP action shifts to Ubay, Bohol beginning tomorrow with another huge field clashing for top honors in nine age-group divisions plus five in doubles play. For details, call 09154046464.