Herndon signs two-year contract with Star

No.6 overall pick Robbie Hern­don signed a two-year contract with Star on Friday en route to the opening of the Philippine Basketball Association (PBA) Season 43 on December 17.

Originally selected by GlobalPort but was traded to Star during the rookie draft, Herndon, 24, is expected to augment the Hotshots scoring with veteran players Jean Marc Pingris, Paul Lee and Peter June Simon.

Herndon’s agent Boy Lapid told The Manila Times that they are satisfied with the deal offered by Star team manager Alvin Patrimonio.

“Although it is not a maximum contract, It’s a satisfying two-year deal because it includes bonuses and other incentives for a sixth pick,” said Lapid. “At the same time, his teammates are all happy that he’s formally with the team. I believe he is going to be a big help to Star.”

The Filipino-American Herndon, a former University of San Francisco gunner, was known for his shooting prowess and offensive game.

Herndon played for Victoria Sports, Wangs Basketball and Marinerong Filipino in the PBA D-League last season. He averaged 18.6 points, 8.6 rebounds and 3.6 assists while playing for Victoria Sports before his transfer to Wangs and eventually to Marinero.

Herndon beat PBA veteran Willie Miller in the finals of Red Bull’s King of the Rock one-on-one basketball tournament last year.

Meanwhile, No.2 overall pick Kiefer Ravena signed a three-year maximum contract worth P8.55 million with the Northern Luzon Expressway last Thursday according to team manager Ronald Dularte.