A hero in robes: An account of the death of José Abad Santos

IN his inaugural address, President Joseph Estrada famously referred to corrupt judges as “hoodlums in robes.” But we are consoled to know that there are more people in the judiciary who fulfill their duties honorably every day. And their greatest role model happens to be featured on our P1,000 bill as one of the heroes of World War 2—Chief Justice José Abad Santos.

A new documentary on his life, directed by a brilliant young filmmaker Bani Logroño and entitled “Honor: The Legacy of José Abad Santos” will be shown at the AFP Theater on February 24, 2018.

Long-time Congress staffers Corazon L. Paras and Ramon Ricardo A. Roque in their book, The Chief Justices of the Supreme Court of the Philippines, described Abad Santos: “As a jurist, he considered law as an instrument to help alleviate the social and economic interests of the people, especially those of the lowest strata of society.”

His philosophy for the people embodied what Dr. Vicente Villan conceptualized as the “kalooban ng bayan”: “Buhay, ginhawa at dangal.”

Although he served as Associate Justice for almost a decade, contrary to popular belief, he wasn’t able to enjoy much his most important office. He was appointed Chief Justice of the Supreme Court and acting Secretary of Finance, Agriculture and Commerce on Christmas Eve 1941, before President Manuel Quezon and his whole government had to be evacuated to Corregidor to resist Japanese occupation.

Chief Justice Ramon C. Aquino, in his book, Chief Justice José Abad Santos 1886-1942: A Biography, collected the primary sources and gave a blow-by-blow account of the last days of his predecessor.

The day after the birthday of both Mrs. Aurora Aragon Quezon and Abad Santos, on February 20, 1942, the top government officials were evacuated by submarine to the south. In Negros, Quezon invited Abad Santos to join him in leaving the country to establish a Philippine government in exile. He refused and said he would prefer to carry out his work and eventually stay with his family. It was not to be.

Manuel Quezon then made the fateful decision of appointing him to be his “delegate.” This made Abad Santos the de-facto head of the Commonwealth government in the Philippines, and thus, the easy target of the Japanese.

While he was carrying out his administration of unoccupied areas in Cebu, the Japanese landed and on April 11, 1942, at Barrio Tubod, Barili, Abad Santos was captured together with his junior, Pepito, who was at that time a lieutenant, and a junior aide to President Quezon.

As de-facto head of the Commonwealth government, Abad Santos was asked to cooperate with the Japanese. He refused. This made the Japanese authorities from Luzon issue the order to execute Abad Santos, who was brought to Malabang, Lanao. The Japanese officer informed Abad Santos that after attempts to save him, they have to carry out the third order to execute him. He was described as “magnificently serene” when he heard of his death sentence and only asked to be given 10 minutes to talk to Pepito.

Pepito saw Abad Santos returning with soldiers to greet him smiling, only to say the words “I am to be executed.” He naturally burst into tears but he recalled his father telling him, “Do not cry, Pepito, show to these people that you are brave. It is a rare opportunity for me to die for our country. Not everybody is given that chance.”

In the veranda of an empty shack, father and son recited the Act of Contrition together, then Pepito heard his father say: “Tell your mother, brother and sisters not to grieve over my passing. Tell them we shall be together again in the next life. From your strength, let them draw theirs. Teach them to be brave.”

When it was time, they embraced and Pepito was kissed by his father in the forehead and he heard him say, “Take good care of your mother, your brother, and sisters. Tell them to live up to our name. God bless you, my son.” Pepito described his last view of his father holding back his tears, “He marched proudly with his shirt flapping…”

As he was reading the prayer for the dead in his prayer book, his father was being brought under a tall coconut tree near a river bank. He tearfully recalled in an interview, “…I heard a volley of shots and I knew that my father was gone.”

Two Japanese interpreters only had good words about Abad Santos as they described to Pepito his last minutes, “Your father died a glorious death.” “There your father lies, he died a hero’s death.”

I wonder which is harder though, to die once with honor, or to go on living honorably every day?