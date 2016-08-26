Hero’s burial for Marcos still possible – Suarez

The Supreme Court (SC) can still rule in favor of a hero’s burial for former President Ferdinand Marcos despite its issuance of a 20-day status quo ante order that stopped the interment at the Libingan ng mga Bayani.

House Minority Leader Danilo Suarez of Quezon made the pronouncement on Friday, or a day after President Rodrigo Duterte said the trauma from martial law during Marcos’ rule is gone.

“I would say [the SC]just issued that ruling to ventilate more issues but it could still turn to favor the hero’s burial. Come to think of it, most of the people today, majority of them young, know nothing about Marcos,” Suarez said in a phone interview.

“The President is right. The votes for Marcos Jr. are a manifestation that [the elder]Marcos is out of the picture now,” he added.

Suarez was referring to Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr., who is contesting results of the race for Vice President in the May 2016 elections.

Albay Rep. Edcel Lagman, whose brother Hermon disappeared during military rule and is still missing earlier welcomed the High Court ruling.

“We truly appreciate this favorable development. That means to say that the Supreme Court will look very keenly at the arguments proffered by the petitioners [against the hero’s burial for Marcos],” Lagman said.

Suarez said the SC issuance of the status quo ante order snagging the hero’s burial for the former president that was earlier set for September 18, 2016 as ordered by President Duterte was just a temporary setback.

According to the Quezon lawmaker, the SC in issuing the ante order just gave the petitioners the opportunity to present their arguments.

It did not mean that “the SC is against the burial at the moment, the decision was intended to give the complainants the chance to present their side as part of the judicial process,” he explained.

Deputy Speaker and Capiz Rep. Fredenil Castro welcomed the SC order “as part of the judicial process.”

Deputy Speaker and Batangas Rep. Raneo Abu said the public should support the statement that the President made before the High Court issued the order that he would respect whatever decision the tribunal handed down.

Ako Bicol party-list Rep. Rodel Batocabe, president of the Party-List

Coalition, said the SC’s order is “a good respite from all the wrangling and heated debates brought about by a highly divisive issue like the Marcos burial.”

The SC rescheduled for August 31 oral arguments on six consolidated petitions against the hero’s burial for the former leader.