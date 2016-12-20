Herrera says Teng’s entry crucial to AMA’s success

AMA Online Education coach Mark Herrera said that the addition of Jeron Teng would definitely boost the Titans’ chance in the Philippine Basketball Association (PBA) Developmental-League Aspirants Cup next year.

Teng, the former skipper of De La Salle University in the University Athletic Association of the Philippines, was selected by the AMA Titans on Tuesday as their first overall pick during D-League’s rookie draft at the PBA Café in Metro Walk, Ortigas.

“We have no foreigner and ex-pro in our team, so Jeron’s arrival will create a huge impact this coming conference,” Herrera told reporters. “Our goal now is to get into the semifinals after reaching the quarterfinals several times. It’s time to raise the bar high.”

“Once Jeron (Teng) arrives, there will be an improvement to the team. We are in a rebuilding process and his arrival is a great boost,” added Herrera. “I already talked to his parents and we’ll be having a practice tomorrow.”

The other players picked by AMA were Jeepy Faundo (second round), Mario Bonleon (third round), Renz Palma (fourth round), PJ Barua (fifth round), Sabah Cox (sixth round), Jason Riley (seventh round), Kim Pojol (eighth round), Matthew Bernabe (ninth round) and Jay-R Gaco (10th round).

Tanduay selected Letran big man Jom Sollano as second overall pick while Racal had forward Jonjon Gabriel of Colegio de San Lorenzo as third overall pick. Cafe France chose Patrick Aquino in fourth while Wangs Basketball took Ateneo center G-boy Babilonia in fifth.

Victoria Sports-Manuel Luis Quezon University selected Jayson Grimaldo at sixth, Cignal-San Beda took Davon Potts at seventh, while Batangas picked Wilmar Anderson at eighth concluding the first round.

Filipino-American guard Jason Brickman was selected by Tanduay in the fourth round.

Jose Rizal University and guest team Blustar Malaysia with complete line-ups skipped the D-League’s rookie draft

Meanwhile, the 2017 PBA D-League Aspirants’ Cup was set January 19 at the Ynares Sports Arena.