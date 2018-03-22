Hi-tech Cagayan PNP recovers stolen car

TUGUEGARAO CITY, Cagayan: A stolen vehicle was recovered with the aid of Global Positioning System (GPS) and arrested two suspects. Chief Supt. Jose Mario Espino, police regional office director, identified the suspects as Jestony Rioca, 23, of Afusing Daga, Alcala town in Cagayan and businessman Red Zumar Rioca, 39, owner of Mar Motorworks in Barangay Pengue Ruyu here. Espino said the Tuguegarao City Police responded to information from Santiago City Station 2 and were able to track down the stolen car, a white Toyota Vios, owned by Sherwin San Roque of Balubaran Malinta, Valenzuela City in Metro Manila. They found the car at Mar Motorworks near a drive inn. Police also recovered from the suspects a gun and two magazines loaded with live ammunition.