Hidden danger in buildings, homes?

First of two parts

Structural engineers have expressed alarm over the use of quench tempered (QT) or thermomechanically treated (TMT) rebar in the construction industry, claiming that their use, particularly in high-rise buildings, is unsafe as the Philippines is prone to earthquakes.

In a paper, Association of Structural Engineers of the Philippines (ASEP) Chairman Emilio M. Morales claimed that quench tempered rebar has replaced microalloyed (MA) steel bars almost completely “without the knowledge of the design engineering community as well as the end users.”

Rebar, or reinforcing bars, are used to make concrete structures stronger. These are usually tied together into beams or cages before the concrete is poured during the construction of buildings and other infrastructure.

“This problem really affects the safety of building occupants … We, in the structural engineering profession, are saying that for critical structures, you cannot use tempered bars,” Morales told The Manila Times in an interview.

QT rebar is manufactured by rapid cooling of plain carbon steel by a fine water spray, resulting in a “steel bar with a higher composite yield and tensile strength than the parent material,” Morales said in his paper.

MA rebar, meanwhile, involves the use of alloying materials such as vanadium and carbon during the production process.

Citing research made by other countries, Morales said that MA rebar is superior as it is tolerant to rebending and welding, which is not possible with the QT variant that loses strength.

More importantly, he claimed that QT/TMT rebar is inadequate in earthquake-prone areas like the Philippines and that industry representatives had failed to prove otherwise.

“The premature and relatively localized and very limited yield zones of QT/TMT rebars under repeated cyclic loadings would result in spalling of the concrete cover in reinforced concrete columns and failure of the affected rebars by premature buckling and eventual tension failure of the rebars,” the paper states.

Problems regarding choice of materials are particularly “acute” in the Philippines given the lack of supply, Morales said.

“Microalloyed rebars began disappearing in the market when most major local manufacturers completely shifted to QT/TMT rebars,” his paper claims.

Higher costs were the primary reason, it adds, thus “the public and the engineering design profession were deprived of a ‘healthy’ choice that will not cause endangerment to structures.”

The paper claims an “artificial absence” of MA rebar. Morales, in the interview, noted that in a recent project where they insisted on using MA rebar, “suddenly there were takers (suppliers) … it means that only market forces can dictate the supply.”

His paper argues that manufacturers are the only ones benefiting from cost savings – MA rebar is more expensive to make – and that end-users who pay less for cheaper QT/TMT rebar have to pony up for higher skilled workers.

“The savings obviously accrue only to the manufacturers as the cost of producing QT / TMT rebars is very much less than MA rebars. However, this does not translate to savings to the end-user as the cost of welding and the required welder skills are much more stringent than ordinary MA rebars if the correct procedures are followed, even then it does not guarantee adequate performance,” it states.

In a recent forum at the Quezon City Sports Club that was attended by top ASEP officials, the Consumer Union of the Philippines raised concerns over the use of QT/TMT rebar given concerns that Metro Manila is long overdue for a strong earthquake.

“Condominium owners face risk of damage to their units or possibly worse,” CUP President Rodel Taton said.

Morales said that while structural engineers cannot guarantee that buildings will not collapse if an earthquake hits, builders should ensure that occupants will have every chance of living through a disaster.

“It is our obligation that by design we give enough time for the occupants to evacuate the building. Now if you compare buildings with MA rebars and QT rebars, most likely the buildings reinforced with QTs may not afford that enough time for the safe evacuation of occupants,” he claimed.

“There is, indeed, clear and present danger associated with the use of QT rebars in Seismic Zone 4 which encompasses the majority of the Philippine islands except Palawan. We engineers, when we design buildings, we want to ensure that the rebars that will be used can survive the cyclical movements of the earthquake,” Morales added.

Structural engineers, he said, want the Philippine steel industry — through the Philippine Iron and Steel Institute — to bring MA rebar back in the market by categorically specifying this in designs and stating that QT rebar is not to be supplied as an alternative.

Weighing in on the issue, former senator Nikki Coseteng said the government should also make sure that steel bars produced in the Philippines are properly labeled to make consumers and engineers aware of what they are buying.

“Steel bars produced in the Philippines must be identified from the source through a brand that is stamped in the bar itself, to identify whether they are quenched, tempered steel or microalloyed so that customers and engineers will know the difference,” Coseteng said in a phone interview.

She said the country’s construction regulations should also prohibit the use of QT rebar, especially in high-rise buildings.

“They should put it in the building code that these should not be used in high-rise buildings and condominiums because it is not strong enough to withstand a strong earthquake. A nationwide warning should also be issued because in the last 12 years how many buildings have been built using QT rebars?” Coseteng said.

She called for an investigation into how local manufacturers were producing their rebar and rebar products to ensure that output is what they claim.

“If they are claiming that they are producing microalloyed rebars then when was the last importation of vanadium? Russia is one of the few if not the only source of vanadium, because that is used in making MA rebars,” Coseteng said.

“I am not accusing them [manufacturers]but people have the right to know. As a regular citizen, I am just asking.”

with ANNA LEAH E. GONZALES