Hidilyn hopes to inspire through her Zambo gym

Olympian Hidilyn Diaz aims to inspire the youth through her newly opened weightlifting gym in Zamboanga.

Estimated to costs at least P5 million, Diaz built the one-storey facility named Hidilyn Diaz Weightlifting Gym in her hometown of Mampang through the cash incentives she received after winning a silver medal in the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Olympics.

“Almost all the incentives I got during the Olympics where allotted for this project,” Diaz said.

“My goal is to help children realize their dreams. And I want to be an instrument of making that happen,” added the 26 year-old weightlifter who is also the 2016 Philippine Sportswriters Association Athlete of the Year.

Diaz’s cousin, Allen Jayfrus Diaz, serves as the gym’s head instructor.

“We lack trainers because I still don’t have enough fund. That’s why I see to it that I have time teaching the fundamentals of weighlifting every time I am in Zamboanga,” said Diaz.

Diaz collects no fees from young people who want to learn the sport. There are around 30 students enrolled in her gym.

She always reminds her wards to always have a winning attitude.

“We must always think of winning. And a good athlete is always listening to their coaches,” Diaz said.

Diaz is currently based in Manila completing her Business Management course at the De La Salle College of Saint Benilde.