HIGH CALIBER

Cartier

Cartier continues its brilliant heritage with pieces that shine in their craftsmanship. The Montre Tank Cintrée Squelette watch, available in pink, gold, platinum and platinum with diamonds, boasts a powerful shape that is defined by a pair of brancards. It also reveals a skeleton movement that follows the curves of the case. Conceived like a work of art, this watch juxtaposes the elegance of a bold aesthetic with a singular, exceptional caliber.

The stylish C De Cartier Bag Winter Capsule impresses the discerning fashionista with its saddle-stitch detailing and palladium-finish hardware. This arm candy is luxurious to the touch, thanks to its silky fur that’s showcased in contrast with smooth calfskin leather. Another must-have bag, the Panthère De Cartier Long Clutch is a new stark and graphic incarnation of the panther, which is transformed through iridescent, exotic leather. An impressive bag for daytime or evening wear, the latest addition to the black series launched in 2016 gleams in green niloticus crocodile skin, with its graphic motif complemented by a gold-finish removable chain.

Rounding out the collection, Résonances De Cartier resounds with the collective sparkle of the finest precious stones and gems selected for their distinctive character. The high jewelry pieces play on contrasts and freehand lines, which beautifully present and express the powerful personalities of stones. While made from the strongest of metals and gems, the artful designs suggest movement and fluidity with their graceful curves.

With each Cartier piece, discover purposeful design that brims with creative energy and inspiration.

Cartier is exclusively distributed by Stores Specialists, Inc. and is located at Greenbelt 4, Rustan’s Shangri-La and Newport Resorts World.