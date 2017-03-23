The high cost of being irrelevant

CEBU road rage suspect claims self-defense, plans to file counter-charges. Road rage suspect David Lim Jr. claimed he was merely defending himself when he fired a gun after a traffic altercation. Excuse me, offense is the best defense? No offense meant.

* * *

Philippines forges agri deals with Thailand during Duterte visit. Benham Rice was not on the agenda.

* * *

More on oral arguments before The Supreme Court:

De Lima’s counsel, former Solicitor General Florin Hilbay, told magistrates of the high court during Tuesday’s continuation of oral arguments on De Lima’s petition that the lawmaker took her oath before sorority sister lawyer Maria Cecille T. Cabalo on February 24 at around 9 a.m. at the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG).

Now you see her, now you don’t?

The OSG headed by Solicitor General Jose Calida alleged that De Lima “falsified the notarization appearing in the: a) verification and certification against forum shopping page of the instant petition; and b) affidavit of merit in support of her prayer for injunctive writ,” which is a ground for the dismissal of the case.

SC Associate Justice Diosdado Peralta said that Senator De Lima should have exhausted all remedies before going to the high court, considering the fact that the RTC has yet to decide on her motion to dismiss the drug trafficking charges against her.

SC Associate Justice Noel Tijam reminded Hilbay that as an officer of the court, his “primordial duty” is not to serve the interest of his client. “Therefore, it is incumbent upon you to advise your client to abide by the petition process, you should abide by pronounced doctrines and rules like forum shopping and hierarchy of courts,” Tijam said.

De Lima claims OSG “resorting to technicalities” to keep her in jail. Is authenticity of submitted court documents now considered a “technicality?”

* * *

France and Japan support a “free and open maritime order” in the Asia-Pacific region.

China must be mulling a ban on importation of French wine and sake.

* * *

Fourth round of peace talks resumes April, and conditions remain. “Collapse, resume, collapse, resume” seem to be the running tempo of the talks. My instinct tells me to ask Bob Arum how many rounds it will take. Meantime, taxpayers complain of high rates of “pay-per-view.”

* * *

Singaporean Ambassador Kok Li Peng says Rody’s war a sovereign right. Kok said like the Philippines, “Singapore has a zero-tolerance policy on drugs. We have a very tough policy on drugs, and we think that it works for us. We have consistently said that it is every country’s sovereign right to enact laws and policies for the people.”

There you go, for your peace of mind, Hainanese chicken are not drugged.

* * *

President Digong on EU Parliament: “I don’t get these crazies. Why are you trying to impose on us? Why don’t you mind your own business?”

Time to toy with the idea of an Asean Parliament?

* * *

Deputy Speaker and Marikina Rep. Miro Quimbo says House LPs won’t support impeach raps vs. Duterte. The catch is, the House should not support an oust Leni move as well. This guy is not so good in math especially in value computation like “equation.”

* * *

Senate President Aquilino “Koko” Pimentel III noted how the LP senators suddenly considered Duterte as one of the “basic problems” of the country that they wanted to focus on.

Kiko Pangilinan: “Who is he to tell us what to do? Hindi lang siya ang halal na senador,” Pangilinan, president of the LP, said in a statement.

Now showing: KIKO vs KOKO.

* * *

DOH reports ‘biggest drop in smokers in Philippine history.’ Do they mean “dropped dead?”

* * *

Global NGO to build $47-million solid waste management facility in Angeles. Malacañang, GSIS building, Batasan and Padre Faura are safe.

* * *

Trump’s job approval rating plunging to just 37 percent. Time for him to revive “The Apprentice” and join the contestants this time around. Uncle Sam to act as the CEO and will now have the option to say “You’re Fired!”

* * *

Leni worried about fairness of House. Did she worry about “fairness” in that video she made?

* * *

Forbes: 14 Pinoys among world’s billionaires. Most of them are made in China. Now, who says products made in China are cheap?

* * *

News: Philippines prepares protest vs China over Panatag. Justice Secretary Vitaliano Aguirre II said the administration’s planned course of action was in accordance with Supreme Court Senior Associate Justice Antonio Carpio’s suggestion that a strong formal protest against Beijing be filed with the Permanent Court of Arbitration based in The Hague.

In Filipino, “hindi siya mapanatag.”

* * *

SMC to cut water use by 50 percent. This will not affect the production of their beer “San Miguel SUPER DRY.”

* * *

Norway world’s happiest country – UN report. Denmark, Iceland and Switzerland joined the top four list. Followed by Finland (5), the Netherlands (6), Canada (7) and New Zealand (8). Australia and Sweden tied for 9th.

Does this mean that cold weather makes people happy? So that is the reason why Sarah Palin is always smiling.

* * *

QC donates mobile court to judiciary. Mayor Herbert Bautista turned over on Monday a custom-built bus converted into a mobile court similar to the ones used by the Supreme Court for its Enhanced Justice on Wheels (EJOW) program. Sorry, but still no plates and stickers available.

* * *

Don’t be hard on VP Leni. When she said the figure is 7,000, she thought she was being asked how many islands do we have here in the Philippines. “Kawawa naman.”

* * *

Mr. Gary Alejano, just to refresh your memory, we remember that your ‘great’ rebel leader Mr. Trillanes was doing the back-channeling for China before and went there 16 times, even insulting the pro-US stance of Foreign Affairs Secretary Albert del Rosario. Addicted to “sweet and sour recipe?”

* * *

Why Benham?

Wikipedia: The landform is presumably named after Admiral Andrew Ellicot Kennedy Benham (1832–1905) by American surveyors who were the probable discoverers of the geological feature. He was a United States Navy officer, who served with both the South Atlantic and West Gulf Blockading Squadrons during the American Civil War.

The Benham Plateau, also known as the Benham Rise, is a seismically active undersea region and extinct volcanic ridge located in the Philippine Sea approximately 250 kilometers east of the northern coastline of Dinapigue, Isabela.

Under the Philippine Sea lie a number of basins, including the West Philippine Sea Basin, inside of which is located the Central Basin Fault (CBF). The Benham Plateau is located in the CBF and its basement probably is a micro-continent. Several scientific surveys have been made on the feature to study its nature and its impact on tectonic subduction, including one about its effects on the 1990 Luzon earthquake. The Philippines claimed this feature as part of its continental shelf in a claim lodged with the United Nations Commission on the Limits of the Continental Shelf on April 8, 2009, and which was approved under the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS) in 2012.

Good work, good deeds and good faith to all.