High court to retrieve votes in Iloilo this week

The Supreme Court, sitting as Presidential Electoral Tribunal (PET), will retrieve votes cast in the 2016 vice- presidential race in Iloilo from May 21 to May 25.

The Iloilo votes will be counted next in the ongoing manual poll recount that stemmed from the poll protest lodged by former Senator Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos, Jr. against Vice President Maria Leonor “Leni” Robredo.

The Office of the Vice President on Sunday said Robredo’s legal counsels Bernadette Sardillo and Romulo Macalintal would observe the retrieval of ballot boxes on May 21.

Ballots from Guimbal, Miag-ao, Oton, Tigbauan, San Joaquin, Igbaras and Tubungan will be retrieved on May 21, while those from Alimodian, Leganes, Leon, New Lucena, Pavia, San Miguel, Santa Barbara, Zarra, Iloilo City, Mina will be retrieved on May 22.

Votes from Badiangan, Bingawan, Cabatuan, Calinog, Janiuay, Lambunao, Maasin, Pototan, Passi City, Anilao, Banate, Barotac Nuevo, Dingle, Duenas, Dumangas, San Enrique, Ajuy, Balasan, Barotac Viedo, Batad, Carles, Concepcion, Estancia, Lemery, San Dionisio, San Rafael, Sara for May 25.

Robredo beat Marcos by 263,473 votes in the 2016 polls.

The manual recount covers Camarines Sur, Iloilo and Negros Oriental provinces, the areas chosen by Marcos.