High Court upholds ruling vs Lucio Tan’s daughter

The Supreme Court has affirmed the ruling of the Court of Appeals (CA) that disqualified Vivienne Tan, daughter of business tycoon Lucio Tan, from running for a congressional post in 2010.

The high court dismissed Tan’s petition questioning the appellate court’s ruling, saying there was no error in the CA’s judgment.

“Tan took an Oath of Allegiance to the USA on January 19, 1993, prior to the enactment of R.A. 9225 on August 29, 2003. If we were to effect as retroactive Tan’s Philippine citizenship to the date she lost her Philippine citizenship, then the different use of the words ‘reacquire’ and ‘retain’ in R.A. No. 9225 would effectively be futile,” the court’s third division said. The decision was penned by Associate Justice Samuel Martires.

The case reached the high court after the CA granted the petition filed by Quezon City Rep. Vincent “Bingbong” Crisologo seeking the reversal of the QC Regional Trial Court’s decision granting Tan’s application as a voter and candidate.

The CA ruling removed Tan from the voter’s list of Precinct 0853-A of Barangay Sto. Domingo and prevented her from seeking a congressional seat.

Court records showed that Tan lost her Filipino citizenship when she became a naturalized American citizen on Jan. 19, 1993. Tan finished her college studies in the US and later opened a business there.

To be able to run in the 2010 elections, she registered as a voter on Oct. 26, 2009 but did not take her oath of allegiance to the Philippines, a vital requisite to re-acquire Filipino citizenship as provided for under Republic Act 9225, otherwise known as the Dual Citizenship Act. Tan took her oath of allegiance on Nov. 30, 2009.

The high court ruled that Tan was not a Filipino citizen when she registered as a voter.

“We agree with the CA that Tan was not a Filipino citizen at the time she registered as a voter and her inclusion to the permanent voter’s list is highly irregular,” it stressed, adding “one cannot be considered a Filipino citizen unless and until his or her allegiance to the Republic of the Philippines is reaffirmed.”

“Simply stated, right after a Filipino renounces allegiance to our country, he or she is to be considered a foreigner,” the tribunal said as it junked Tan’s argument that her reacquisition of Philippine citizenship through RA 9225 has a retroactive effect.

The SC ruled that the provision that states that one “deemed to have not lost their Philippine citizenship,” under Section 2 of RA 9225 does not mean that once Philippine citizenship is reacquired after taking the Oath of Allegiance, the effect on the citizenship status retroacts to the period before the taking of the oath. Jomar Canlas