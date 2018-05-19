High Flyers climb to top, repel Oragons

PayMaya blew a four-point lead but rallied from five down late in the fourth frame as it hacked out a 25-23, 22-25, 25-20, 25-23 victory over Iriga-Navy to grab the solo lead in the Premier Volleyball League Season 2 Reinforced Conference at the Batangas City Sports Coliseum on Saturday. Earlier, Army rebounded from a tough fourth set loss with a gutsy stand in the decider, carving out a 25-23, 21-25, 25-23, 25-27, 15-2 victory over Air Force in men’s division of the league backed by Mikasa and Asics. Meanwhile, Creamline tries to keep a share of the lead as it faces Pocari-Air Force in a key match at 4 p.m. today (Sunday), also at the Batangas coliseum.

AFP