High Flyers off to flying PVL start

PayMaya bounced back strong from a second set struggle and came away with a 25-8, 33-31, 25-20 victory over newcomer Tacloban at the start of the second season of the Premier Volleyball League at the Filoil Flying V Center in San Juan on Sunday.

With imports Tess Roundtree and Shelby Sullivan combining with local ace Grethcel Soltones in the third set, the High Flyers, who used to carry the PLDT banner, completed the expected straight-set romp over the newcomers following a scare in the second.

“We actually got to train as a complete team only last week, so the players are still adjusting (to the system),” said PayMaya coach Roger Gorayeb, referring to his FEU players who saw action in the UAAP finals.

Roundtree hammered in 20 attack points and finished with 22 hits with 11 digs while Sullivan added 15 markers and Soltones chipped in nine points for PayMaya, which also drew 24 excellent sets from Jasmine Nabor, in a promising start in the league organized by Sports Vision and backed by Asics and Mikasa.

PayMaya dominated Tacloban in all departments, producing 50 attack points against the 29 of the Warays. The High Flyers also made eight blocks and scored 11 aces against their rivals’ one and six, respectively.

The High Flyers imposed their will early but found a resurgent Fighting Warays with Jovelyn Prado spearheading their fightback in the second frame as the latter saved two set points to force a tie at 24.

Tacloban kept fighting and forcing deuces in succeeding plays, even grabbing a 29-28 lead on Thai import Hyapha Amporn attack. But Soltones quickly countered with a kill before Aiko Urdas blasted in a spike and a came up with a kill block to end the hotly disputed set and the 72-minute match.

The Fighting Warays actually kept the game close in the third but the High Flyers re-imposed their will with Roundtree, Sullivan and Soltones anchoring th e team’s strong finishing kick.

Prado ended up with 12 hits while Amporn and reigning NCAA MVP Shola Alvarez combined for 15 points. The team’s other import, Sasiwimol Sangpan of Thailand, ended up with four markers.

In men’s play, Vice Co. marked its debut its style, fashioning out a 25-13, 25-16, 27-29, 25-21 victory over veteran team Army.

FEU standout Peter Quiel fired 14 hits while JP Bugaoan added 12 points and skipper Berlin Paglinawan and Adamson’s Paolo Pablico chipped in 11 markers apiece as the Blockbusters stunned the Troopers despite the absence of celebrity team owner-player Vice Ganda,

Owen Suarez tallied 20 excellent sets for the cosmetics franchise.

Benjaylo Labide and Patrick Rojas combined for 35 points for the Troopers.