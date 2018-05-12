High Flyers topple Warriors, wrest PVL lead

PayMaya dished out another superb all-around game so early in the season, spoiling the defending champion Pocari-Air Force’s debut with a 25-20, 25-19, 25-22 victory for the early solo lead in the Premier Volleyball League Season 2 Reinforced Conference at the People’s Gym in Tuguegarao City yesterday.

The High Flyers controlled the match with their methodical game and better teamwork, producing a slew of hits while pouncing on their rivals’ miscues inside the packed, hot venue to fashion out a second straight-set romp in the season-opening conference of the league organized by Sports Vision.

Tess Rountree hammered in 16 kills and came away with two blocks in a big follow-up to her 22-point performance in the team’s 25-8, 33-31, 25-20 win over Tacloban last week.

“I’ve been drawing tremendous support (from the rest of the squad), especially during practice. Our communication has been good and that makes us ready for each game,” said Rountree.

The defending champions actually kept the game close in each frame but just couldn’t match the High Flyers’ strong finishing kick with local ace Celine Domingo capping the team’s romp with a kill and an off-the-block hit.

Pocari yielded 32 points off errors with former MVP Myla Pablo churning out the lone double-digit output of 12 with import Madeline Palmer and Jeanette Panaga scoring nine points apiece and Arnelie Love, the team’s other reinforcement, struggling for just six and Del Palomata adding three for the title-holders.

Jerilli Malabanan, meanwhile, backed Rountree with nine markers while Shelby Sullivan scored the bulk of her eight-point output in the second frame. Aiko Urdas added five hits while Domingo finished with three in the league’s first out-of-town sortie hosted by the Province of Tuguegarao and backed by Toyota Tuguegarao, Globe, Mikasa, Asics, Puregood and Robinsons Malls.

Jasmine Nabor produced 20 excellent sets against counterpart Wendy Semana’s 15 while Grethcel Soltones, who scored nine against Tacloban, saw action only in the second set as a reliever and didn’t score.

After taking the opening set, the High Flyers threatened to pull away in the second at 20-11. But Pocari, behind Pablo and Malabanan, pulled to within, 18-21, only to succumb to the High Flyers’ fiery wind that saw them rack up four of the last five points.

Pocari grabbed the lead at 16-15 and 17-16 in the third and held PayMara to a 21-all game but a service error and an overset dropped them behind again and the High Flyers banked on Domingo’s solid finish to wrap up the match.

