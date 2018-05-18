High Flyers, Warays seek to stay on top

The Premier Volleyball League goes out-of-town for the second straight weekend with all eight teams clashing in four matches, capped by the keenly awaited Pocari Sweat-Creamline duel tomorrow (Sunday) at the Batangas City Sports Coliseum.

But focus will be on today’s (Saturday) clashes pitting PayMaya versus Iriga-Navy at 2 p.m. and Tacloban against BaliPure at 4 p.m. with the High Flyers and the Fighting Warays seeking to break off a three-way tie for the lead with the Cool Smashers at 3-1.

Both matches will be aired live on ABS-CBN Sports+Action Channel 23, ABS-CBN S+A HD Channel 166, LIGA on SkyCable Channel 86, LIGA HD on SkyCable Channel 183 and via livestream on www.abs-cbn.com/livestream.

Tacloban hopes to ride to crest of its four-set win over BanKo-Perlas late Wednesday as it faces Iriga-Navy, actually the lone unbeaten team in the early going of the season-opening conference of the league organized by Sports Vision.

The Lady Oragons pounced on the young BaliPure side last May 9 to fashion out a four-set win and hope to cash in on the reeling High Flyers, who saw their strong back-to-back opening win romp snap by a straight-set defeat to the Cool Smashers in Tuguegarao last weekend.

Imports Macy Ubben and Lauren Whyte, who combined for 44 hits the first time out, are expected to have jelled more with the Iriga locals during the break as they slug it out with the power-hitting Tess Rountree and fellow reinforcement Shelby Sullivan and the rest of the High Flyers, including Aiko Urdas, Jerrili Malabanan, Grethcel Soltones, Celine Domingo and ace playmaker Jasmine Nabor.

The Tacloban-BaliPure showdown is also tipped to go down-to-the-wire with the Fighting Warays bouncing back strong from their straight defeat to the High Flyers in the season’s inaugurals with victories over the PetroGazz Angels and the Perlas Spikers.

Amport Hyapha and fellow Thai import Sasiwimol Sangpan, along with skipper Jovielyn Prado and Kyle Negrito combined for 63 points against Perlas and they are expected to step up their respective games against the Water Defenders, to be led by American Janisa Johnson, who debuted with a fiery 31-hit game against the Angels, also last Wednesday.

Meanwhile, fans brace for an equally explosive Sunday sked as the Angels collide with the Perlas Spikers at 2 p.m. and the defending champion Lady Warriors facing the Cool Smashers at 4 p.m.