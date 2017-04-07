High-impact infrastructure projects a boon for Tarlac

TARLAC: President Rodrigo Duterte’s high-impact infrastructure projects, particularly the administration’s “Build Build Build (BBB)” program is projected to benefit this province as development within the Clark Freeport Zone continues.

At a forum for the third leg of the Clark Development Stakeholders’ Roadshow held at the Clark Freeport Zone (CFZ) on Thursday, Clark Development Corp. (CDC) officials revealed the vast opportunities that would be opened for Tarlac.

CDC President and Chief Executive Officer Noel Manankil said Tarlac is among the provinces to benefit the most from Duterte’s BBB program within five years of a complete turnaround in infrastructure investments.

The BBB program is envisioned to help decongest main urban centers, create jobs, and cushion the impact of high prices through new mass transport projects, roads and bridges, and improved airports.

For example, the Clark Green City (CGC) that will rise within the Clark Special Economic Zone in Capas and Bamban towns is designed to be the country’s first smart, green, disaster-resilient city where nature, lifestyle, business, and education converge.

Tarlac is eyed to benefit largely from CGC, especially its economic contribution, such as the thousands of jobs it will generate.

Another major project under the BBB is the creation of world-class passenger terminal at Clark International Airport (CIA), envisioned to be the biggest aviation complex in Asia. It will serve as a complement to the Ninoy Aquino International Airport in accordance with Duterte’s dual airport policy. It is projected to increase passenger capacity from 4.2 million to 12.2 million per year for Phase I alone.

The government has allotted P1.2 billion for CDC this year to improve infrastructure development of the airport and the CFZ, which is home to over 900 locator-firms.

Other game-changing solutions include the Department of Transportation’s Metro Manila-Clark Railway and the Subic-Clark Cargo Railway systems which will make the transport of goods, people and services in the said areas more efficient.

Local officials said the program is another welcome development for Tarlac and the entire Central Luzon.

“We would like to emphasize Tarlac’s role in hosting such huge projects. Clark is not only for Pampanga as it also covers large areas within our provincial jurisdiction,” Gov. Susan Yap said.

At the end of the forum, a Manifesto of Support was signed by the officials with Mamankil, CIA Corp. acting President and CEO Alexander Cauguiran, Bases Conversion and Development Authority President and CEO Vivencio Dizon and Subic-Clark Alliance for Development Executive Director Linda Pamintuan.