HIGH IN THE CLOUDS

Anya Resort

This coming summer vacay, allow yourself to relax and revel in the calm that is Tagaytay with an overnight stay at Anya Resort. The property is the third establishment in the Philippines to receive a seal of approval from the Small Luxury Hotels of the World (SLH), and offers exclusivity, unparalleled beauty and bespoke services that suit each guest’s discerning taste. This Tagaytay haven is one of just over 500 luxury boutique hotels accepted into the exclusive organization.

Anya Resort and Residences Tagaytay is located along Buenavista Hills Road, Barangay Mag-asawang Ilat, Tagaytay City. For reservations, call +63 2 657 1640 or +63 998 577 9999, or email resv.tagaytay@anyaresorts.com