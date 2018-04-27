High-powered firearms seized in Lanao Sur raids

MARAWI CITY: Four people were arrested while several high-powered firearms were seized by a composite team from Lanao del Sur Police Provincial Office and the Provincial Drug Unit in Barangay Tubok of Tamparan Lanao del Sur on Thursday. Senior Insp. Jemar Delos Santos, Public Information Officer of the Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao Police Regional Office, identified the arrested as Omar Datualabi, Mocaladin Datualabi, Bogari Sultan and Aidah Alo. Also served were warrants were Pacalinog Rasul, Dayarola Gondar, Malado Gondar, Mitalicop alias Eteng Gondar, Lumna Ayo Gondar and Jamil Sarip Ayo for kidnapping with ransom; Jamel Alo, Inting Alo and Saidamen Alo for murder; Acmad Datualabi, Latif Datualabi, Eisha Datualabi, Datu Maas Miphanga and Nabil Ba Yabao for frustrated homicide. Chief Supt. Graciano Mijares, ARMM Police Regional director, said the raiding teams also found an improvised caliber 60 machine gun with live ammunition, one magazine and sets of handheld radios at the house of Aidah Alo, as well as one carbine with six live bullets and one magazine from Omar Datualabi.