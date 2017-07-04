Members of the Philippine National Police (PNP) seized an undetermined number of high-powered firearms in Lipa City, Batangas.

In a televised press conference on Tuesday, PNP Chief Ronald “Bato” de la Rosa presented the weapons, which he described as “ light and fashionable”.

No other details were provided as of posting time but de la Rosa said the Crime Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG) were following up on a lead. He did not elaborate.|

Asked if these weapons were sold to terrorist groups, including the Maute in Marawi City, de la Rosa said the PNP has not established that fact but added that the local bandits had other sources.

”We have not established anything but these weapons could be shipped, especially if politicians are involved. They can easily ask their escorts to hold these firearms,” said de la Rosa in Filipino.

On the price, de la Rosa said one firearm could cost about P250,000, depending on the model.