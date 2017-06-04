High-powered guns seized from BIFF suspect

CAMP SIONGCO, Awang, Datu Odin Sinsuat, Maguindanao: Combined troops of the 57thInfantry Battalion and the 21st Mechanized Company of the 2nd Mechanized Infantry Battalion of the Philippine Army seized assorted high-powered firearms in Barangay Meta, Datu Unsay, Maguindanao on Friday, a military spokesman said on Sunday.

Capt. John Arvin Encinas, spokesman for the 6th Infantry Division, said the soldiers conficated one M16 rifle, two M203 grenade launchers, one Carbine, one 12-gauge shotgun and assorted magazines at the house of Tunga Pindilang, an alleged supporter of the Bangsamoro Islamic Freedom Fighters, a terrorist group operating mainly in southern Mindanao.

Encinas said a military operation was launched after concerned civilians reported to the military the presence of Pindilang and Kaliong Pansadalan Limba in the area.

Major General Arnel de la Vega, 6th Infantry Division commanding general, commended the troops involved in the operation.

De la Vega thanked members of the community for information that led to the seizure of the firearms and magazines from Pindilang’s house.

JULMUNIR I. JANNARAL