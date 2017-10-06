High School students unite to fight depression

Following the death of a Grade 12 student who jumped from the 7th floor of their school last week because of depression, a stage play this Sunday at the University of Southern Philippines Theater Arts to portray its cause and effects, particularly on teenage victims. Students from public and private schools in Cebu City and the province will also undergo depression seminar about this kind of unusual behavior that can be treated through a series of counseling, according to Erika King Datan, a nurse of the Department of Health (DOH-7), said.

