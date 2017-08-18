‘High Society’ at Johnny’s milestone

Everybody’s favorite host Johnny Litton celebrated his birthday this year at the Grand Ballroom of The Bellevue Manila.

The theme for this year’s party was based on the film “High Society” from the 1950’s or the Frank Sinatra and Grace Kelly era.

Lexus’ latest and sleekest car model greeted guests at the hotel’s main lobby, complementing the luxurious theme of the party.

The ladies came in Grace Kelly-inspired dresses, which definitely added to the glamour of the evening.

Gracing the event with their presence were Johnny’s family, friends and colleagues in the business and social circles as well as several government officials like Congresswoman Imelda Marcos, Sen. Cynthia Villar and Gov. Chavit Singson together with members of the diplomatic corps including US Ambassador Sung Y Kim, E.U. Ambassador Franz Jessen with his lovely wife Madame Wang Qi, Israeli Ambassador, Effie Ben Matityau, Russian Ambassador Igor Khovaev, Ambassador to the US Babe Romualdez, Ambassador to Spain Philippe Lhuillier with his wife Edna, just to name a few.

As Johnny delivered his monologue on stage, he mentioned how the night was all about love and friendship without any political bias nor boundaries. He fondly talked about his loving wife, Tere, the days he worked for former First Lady Imelda Marcos, who was listening from her seat, his unforgettable days in showbiz and of course, his long-time and new-found friends.

Throughout the evening, short video clips from the High Society film were played as well as excerpts from Johnny’s hit TV show “Oh No It’s Johnny,” which was definitely nostalgic for most of his guests.

Adding brightness to the already stellar evening were Jose Mari Chan, Janet Basco, Arthur Manuntag and Kathy Mas who sang onstage; Grace Gobing who rendered a dance performance; and Club Mwah who gave a grand finale fit for the occasion.

Moreover, “Stars of the Night,” a special segment in the program awarded a handful of guests who certainly dressed for the occasion with well-deserved prizes.

Making the evening a certified success was the hard-working team of The Bellevue Hotels & Resorts led by Chairman Johnny Chan with his sons, Patrick, The Bellevue Hotels & Resorts managing director; Ryan, B Hotels managing director; and Dustin, The Bellevue Resort managing director.

With overflowing wines from Titania Wines, giveaways from Rustan’s, Aficionado, Beabi and Laneige and the official TV partner being 2nd Avenue, it was definitely a night to remember.

Happy birthday and more to come, Ninong Johnny! Cheers!