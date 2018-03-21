High survey rating must for PDP-Laban Senate bets

The ruling party, PDP-Laban, has two conditions for those aspiring to be included in its Senate slate: They should rate well in surveys and must support federalism.

Speaker Pantaleon Alvarez laid down the conditions when he led the oath-taking of new PDP-Laban members in Caloocan City on Tuesday.

He assured the party’s supporters of a strong ticket as he named a handful of possible Senate bets — Special Assistant to the President Christopher “Bong” Go, Senate President Aquilino “Koko” Pimentel 3rd, Rep. Rey Umali of Oriental Mindoro, Presidential Adviser for Political Affairs Francis Tolentino as well as Representatives Dong Mangudadatu of Maguindanao, Geraldine Roman of Bataan, Karlo Nograles of Davao City and Presidential spokesman Harry Roque, Jr.

“I was just updating our list. They have to manifest their intention [to run]and rate well in surveys,” Alvarez told reporters.

“Of course, they have to support federalism because that is the advocacy of the party, as well as rank well in surveys. If they do not rate well, then that [Senate run] will be a political suicide. The performance in surveys is important because we want our candidates to win,” he added.

Alvarez earlier named Housing and Urban Development panel Chairman Albee Benitez of Negros Occidental and Assistant Secretary Margaux “Mocha” Uson as possible Senate bets.

“They (Benitez and Uson) are still included,” he said.

Alvarez said thousands of barangay officials are joining PDP-Laban, which is chaired by President Rodrigo Duterte.

“Barangay officials would play a crucial role. You see, in a plebiscite, the barangay officials are the ones who could effectively educate our people on the benefits of a federal system under the proposed new constitution,” Alvarez said.

At least 5,000 people took their oath as members of PDP-Laban on Tuesday.