High-value Cebu pusher busted with P4.7M shabu

SUSPECTED high value target drug dealer, Walter Oliamot, was arrested in a buy-bust inside a hotel in Barangay Calamba, Cebu City before dawn on Wednesday where about 400 grams of shabu worth P4.7 million was seized from him. Supt. Glenn Mayam, Special Operations Group–5 of the Philippine National Police –Drug Enforcement Group in Central Visayas (PNP-DEG 7) said the transaction was done in one of the rooms in Queensland 5 Hotel on V. Rama Street at about 2 a.m. where Oliamot agreed to meet with a poseur buyer. Oliamot, 24, who was carrying six large packs of shabu, did not resist arrest. Mayam said Oliamot is tagged as “Level 1” drug pusher and one of the big time distributors in Metro Cebu and neighboring municipalities.