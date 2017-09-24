High-value La Union drug dealer nabbed

SAN FERNANDO CITY, La Union: An alleged high-value target member of the locally notorious Sombrero drug group was arrested in a buy-bust by agents of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) and Philippine National Police Barangay Parian here on Friday. PDEA regional officers identified the suspect as Gerlie Madenilla, 28, alias “Gelai,” from Barangay Sevilla. Madenilla frequents bars and entertainment places to sell drugs, according to PDEA information officer Bismark Bengwayan. Madenilla was with her boyfriend and several high school friends in a bar when she transacted with a poseur buyer for P1,000 shabu. Seized from the suspect were one-heat sealed sachet of shabu, buy-bust money and a cellphone.