High-value ‘pusher’ killed; police officer, 10 others nabbed in Pangasinan

MANGALDAN, Pangasinan: A suspected member of a gun-for-hire group and listed as high-value target drug dealer in the province was killed in an encounter with police operatives, while an active police officer described by Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) as high profile drug suspect and 10 other pushers were arrested in separate operations since Thursday. Police Provincial Director, Senior Supt. Ronald Oliver-Lee, identified the slain suspect as Dante Mones of Villasis town. Lee told The Manila Times that Mones refused to surrender and engaged operatives to a gunfight after selling a plastic sachet to a poseur-buyer in Barangay Guiguilonen, Mangaldan town. Mones was also a member of a gun-for-hire group – Taruc Gang –operating in Mangaldan’s 5th district. The arrested was Senior Police Officer 1 Julius Rosales, assigned at Natividad Police Station and resident of Barangay Macalong in Asingan town. Seized from Rosario’s house were an unlicensed caliber 45 pistol, an M203 grenade lancer, six sachets of shabu and assorted ammunition. PDEA Region I director, Jeffrey Tacio, confirmed that Rosales is No.2 high-value target drug pusher and connected with the Manila and Bulacan-based drug syndicate. Others arrested were Gilbert de Ramos of Calasiao town; Roger Cendana of Mangaldan; Ronnie Saldivar of Calasiao; Darling Perez-Pascua of Rosales town; Frederick Calderon of San Manuel town; Pepe Claro Tabucaca of Balungao town; Rodel Crisostomo of San Carlos City; Noel Valle of Mangatarem town; Mario Osorio Jr. of Bani town and Melvin Tolentino of Mangatarem.

Jaime G. Aquino