Higher costs drag down Holcim Q1 earnings

CEMENT manufacturer Holcim Philippines, Inc. said net income in the first three months of the year dropped 25 percent due to higher energy costs and lower cement prices.

In a disclosure on Monday, Holcim reported that net income for the period of P700 million, down from the P939.4 million registered a year earlier.

Net sales slipped 3 percent to P8.6 billion although cement sales volume increased 7 percent due to increased construction activity. However, revenues were down 2.7 percent at P8.6 billion due to the impact imports had on pricing.

“Our cement sales have increased but was offset by lower cement prices and aggressive market competition and as a result of operations winding down from recently announced closure of non-profitable ready-mix concrete and retail business segments,” Holcim said.

Margins were lower due to the higher cost of goods sold from higher input costs driven by fuel and power prices.

“Demand conditions are improving as the government continues to ramp up infrastructure investments. However, its positive impact on our financial performance was not enough to offset higher energy costs and weaker cement prices brought by intense competition,” newly-appointed president and chief executive officer John Stull said.

“Nonetheless, we are optimistic about the construction industry’s prospects given the government’s commitment to the ‘Build. Build. Build’ program. Our company is well positioned to support this by providing reliable cement supply and rolling out innovative building solutions. At the same time, we will continue to improve and strengthen

our cost management efforts centered on raising the efficiency of plant and logistics operations,” he added.