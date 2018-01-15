Higher Education chief Licuanan resigns

COMMISSION on Higher Education chairperson Patricia Licuanan announced her resignation after a flag-raising ceremony at the agency on Monday morning.

Licuanan’s resignation six months before her retirement came amid allegations of excessive foreign travel. Licuanan’s term ends officially in July.

Rep. Jericho Nograles of Pwersa ng Bayaning Atleta (PBA) accused Licuanan earlier this month on Facebook of approving her own foreign trips.

She has since denied those claims, claiming that she sought the approval of Deputy Executive Secretary Menardo Guevarra before going on eight trips between March and November in 2017, based on documents sent to The Manila Times last January 6.

“I get a travel authority from the Office of the President for all my travel including personal trips,” Licuanan said in a statement on January 6. “This is well documented. I issue travel authorities for all CHED officials but not for myself.” ARIC JOHN SY CUA