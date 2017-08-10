Higher education commission lifts ban on field trips but tightens regulations

THE Commission on Higher Education (CHEd) has lifted the ban on educational tours and field trips but imposed tighter regulations on these activities.

In a press conference in Malacanang on Thursday, CHEd Commissioner Prospero De Vera confirmed that Chairman Patricia Licuanan signed Memorandum Order 63 on July 25, which provides for a new set of policies and guidelines in the conduct of off-campus activities “in order to develop holistic experience of students.”

“CHEd has lifted the moratorium on off-campus activities of higher education institutions because if you remember, it was issued due to the accident in Tanay last February,” De Vera told reporters

“We have tightened regulations on off-campus activities for higher education institutions,” he added.

Last February, CHEd issued a moratorium on educational field trips after the fatal bus accident in Tanay, Rizal where 14 students were killed and left dozens injured.

