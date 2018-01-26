Higher Education commissioner named officer-in-charge to replace Licuanan

PRESIDENT Rodrigo Duterte has named an insider to act as officer-in-charge of the Commission on Higher Education (CHEd).

Prospero “Popoy” de Vera, one of the CHEd commissioners, will replace Patricia Licuanan, who resigned amid allegations of “excessive foreign travel.”

De Vera’s appointment, effective immediately, is contained in a memorandum from Executive Secretary Salvador Medialdea dated January 24 but which was released on Friday.

Licuanan, whose term would have ended in July, denied the allegations made by Rep. Jericho Nograles of PBA party-list, maintaining that she sought the approval of Deputy Executive Secretary Menardo Guevarra for the eight foreign trips from March to November 2017. LLANESCA T. PANTI