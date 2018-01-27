Higher foreign telco ownership possible – DICT

The Philippines may see more foreigners raising stakes in telecommunications companies as President Rodrigo Duterte eyes the increased participation of foreign investors and Congress is trying to make that happen, the Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT) said.

Asked on the possibility that foreign firms could own more than 40 percent of telcos, DICT Officer-in-Charge Eliseo Rio Jr. said it’s real, with “a bill being drafted in Congress decategorizing telecommunications from ‘public utility’ to ‘public service’ and, as such, can be owned more than 40 percent by foreigners.”

He expressed doubt over local telcos’ capability to bolster investments on their own, as the industry demands “extensive capital investment.”

Raising foreign ownership is “something we see in the future,” Rio said.

Reports on this move came out last year, when Socioeconomic Planning Secretary Ernesto Pernia said the Duterte administration was targeting to increase the share of foreign firms by up to 70 percent.

“The focus is on telcos, because that’s where we are really inefficient,” Pernia told reporters last July.

Duterte issued Memorandum Order 16 last November to urge the National Economic and Development Authority (NEDA) Board and its member-agencies to “exert utmost efforts to lift or ease restrictions on certain investment areas or activities with limited foreign participation.”

This came after the House of Representatives approved House Bill 5828, which defines the coverage of public utilities, from the distribution and transmission of electricity to water distribution and sewerage systems. Telecommunication companies were excluded.

Sen. Grace Poe, chariman of the Senate committee on public services, expressed her support on this decision. She said allowing foreign firms to enter the telco industry could drive “healthy competition,” which, in turn, could result in better services.

Earlier this week, the DICT said three consortia, each led by the Philippine Telegraph & Telephone Corp., NOW Corp. and Converge ICT Solutions Inc., have shown interest to become the industry’s third major player.